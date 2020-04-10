US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY ends the week on its low tick, sub-100.00 mark

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • US dollar index (DXY) consolidates its advance below the 100.00 mark. 
  • Support should emerge near the 99.50 and 99.00 price levels. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 100.00 level. 
 
 

DXY weekly chart

 
The greenback erased parts of the gains made last week as the market trades below the 100.00 mark and stays above its main weekly SMAs suggesting that the bull trend remains intact.
 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY is trading in 2.5-week lows as the market pulls back down slightly while still maintaining a bullish momentum above the main daily SMAs. 
  

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY slipped below the 100 mark and below its 50/100 SMAs on the four-hour chart but still above the 200 SMA suggesting that the uptrend remains intact. The index is finding support near the 99.50 level and if bulls can rebound and regain the 100.00 figure DXY can appreciate further towards the 105.50 and 101.00 levels. Meanwhile, support is seen near the 99.00 and 98.30 levels.
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.46
Today Daily Change -0.08
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 99.54
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 100.18
Daily SMA50 98.97
Daily SMA100 98.24
Daily SMA200 98.15
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 100.3
Previous Daily Low 99.36
Previous Weekly High 100.86
Previous Weekly Low 98.31
Previous Monthly High 103
Previous Monthly Low 94.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.94
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.22
Daily Pivot Point R1 100.11
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.68
Daily Pivot Point R3 101.06

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds on to weekly gains near 1.0950

EUR/USD holds on to weekly gains near 1.0950

EUR/USD holds near 1.0950 amid broad-based dollar´s weakness. US dismal inflation passed unnoticed in holiday trading. Market cheers Eurogroup agreement on a rescue plan waits from G20 Energy Summit.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressuring the 1.2500 threshold

GBP/USD pressuring the 1.2500 threshold

Thin trading has kept GBP/USD at its 3-week tops just below the 1.2500 level. UK PM Johnson’s better health condition, and the broad US dollar´s weakness provide support.

GBP/USD News

Week ahead – China to reveal virus damage on GDP as markets cling onto optimism

Week ahead – China to reveal virus damage on GDP as markets cling onto optimism

As much of the world is stuck in a lockdown, one country where life has started to return to normal will shed some light on the toll of the virus outbreak on its economy as China reports GDP growth estimates. 

Read more

WTI slumps after Mexico rejects OPEC+ deal, G20 Energy Summit eyed

WTI slumps after Mexico rejects OPEC+ deal, G20 Energy Summit eyed

After witnessing a solid recovery in the final week of March, WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) resumed its bearish trend and lost nearly 18% this Easter holiday-shortened week. Day 2 of OPEC+ meeting and G20 Energy Summit in focus. 

Oil News

XAU/USD is ending the week nearing 2020 highs

XAU/USD is ending the week nearing 2020 highs

Gold is nearing the 2020 highs while above the main DMA (daily simple moving average) suggesting that bulls remain in full control of the market. 

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures