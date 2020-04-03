US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY ends the week in green, above the 100.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • US dollar index (DXY) recouped some of the losses incurred last week. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 101.00 resistance.
 

DXY weekly chart

 
DXY is trading in a bull trend above the main weekly SMAs on the weekly chart as this week the market recouped some of the losses incurred last week. 
  

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY gained steam until the end of the week where it is now trading above the 100.50 level and the main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. Buyers are likely looking for a continuation to the upside with the 101.00 handle as first hurdle followed by 101.50 en route to 103.00, the 2020 tops. On the flip side, support would be expected near the 101.50, 101.00 and 99.50 levels on any dips. 
 
   

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 100.6
Today Daily Change 0.50
Today Daily Change % 0.50
Today daily open 100.1
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.21
Daily SMA50 98.75
Daily SMA100 98.13
Daily SMA200 98.07
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 100.41
Previous Daily Low 99.34
Previous Weekly High 102.82
Previous Weekly Low 98.25
Previous Monthly High 103
Previous Monthly Low 94.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 100
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.75
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.88
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 100.56
Daily Pivot Point R2 101.02
Daily Pivot Point R3 101.63

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends slump after NFP shows massive job loss

EUR/USD extends slump after NFP shows massive job loss

EUR/USD is trading below 1.08, down on the day. The Non-Farm Payrolls report has shown a loss of 701,000 jobs, worse than expected. The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI surprised to the upside with 52.5 points. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops below 1.23 amid sour mood, after UK data

GBP/USD drops below 1.23 amid sour mood, after UK data

GBP/USD has dropped below 1.23 as the market mood sours. Final UK Services PMI dropped to 34.5 points, worse than expected.  

GBP/USD News

NFP Quick Analysis: 701K jobs lost only be tip of the iceberg, why King Dollar is ready for coronation

NFP Quick Analysis: 701K jobs lost only be tip of the iceberg, why King Dollar is ready for coronation

The US lost 701,000 jobs in March, the worst in 11 years. The Non-Farm Payrolls figures are lagging the fast-moving events. Wage growth is also skewed and should be ignored. The safe-haven dollar has room to rise. 

Read more

WTI trades in three-week’s highs near $26.50 a barrel

WTI trades in three-week’s highs near $26.50 a barrel

WTI is jumping from multi-year lows following the US President Trump’s tweet of yesterday (Thursday) suggesting a Saudi-Russian deal was on the pipeline.

Oil News

Gold remains confined in a range, moves little post-NFP

Gold remains confined in a range, moves little post-NFP

Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action around the $1615 region and had a rather muted reaction to the US monthly employment details

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures