US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bulls eye 50-day SMA near fresh monthly high

- DXY buyers cheer upside break of six-week-old falling trend line, bullish MACD.
- 21-day SMA, a two-week-old rising trend line add to the downside filters.
- December 07 top, early-November lows can lure bulls beyond 50-day SMA.
US dollar index (DXY) stays positive around 90.81 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the greenback gauge extends the upside break of a descending trend line from December 07 towards a fresh high since December 21.
Not only the successful break of previously key resistance line but bullish MACD and sustained bounce off 21-day SMA also favor DXY bulls.
As a result, the quote is up for challenging a 50-day SMA level of 90.96 ahead of teasing the 91.00 round-figure and December 07 top surrounding 91.25.
It should, however, be noted that the US dollar index upside past-91.25 will propel it towards early November lows near 92.15.
On the contrary, a downside break below the previous resistance line, now support, near 90.57, will have to drop beneath an immediate rising support line, at 90.33, as well as a 21-day SMA level of 90.13 before revisiting the 90.00 psychological magnet.
In a case where the greenback sellers dominate below 90.00, the multi-month-low marked during the month around 89.20 should return to the charts.
DXY daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.81
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|90.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.1
|Daily SMA50
|91.01
|Daily SMA100
|92.18
|Daily SMA200
|94.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.78
|Previous Daily Low
|90.22
|Previous Weekly High
|90.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.92
|Previous Monthly High
|92.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles for direction around 0.7700 amid mixed China data dump
AUD/USD wavers around 0.7700 following mixed data releases from China during early Monday. The quote initially pierced the 0.7700 threshold while cheering upbeat GDP and Industrial Production data from the largest customer.
EUR/USD: Extends downside break of 50-day SMA to refresh six-week low
EUR/USD takes offers near 1.2065, down 0.10% intraday, during Monday’s Asian session. The currency pair drops to the fresh low since early December 2020 while stretching Friday’s downside break of 50-day SMA.
Gold: Sellers eye $1,800 despite recently mixed clues
Gold prices stays heavy near $1,820 during the initial Asian session on Monday. The yellow metal declined heavily on Friday as the market’s risk-off mood favored the US dollar. China data can entertain traders amid US off, risk catalysts keep the driver’s seat.
Darkest before dawn
The upcoming economic news is likely to be dreadful, and if it is not dreadful, it will be mostly ignored. This includes the release of the preliminary January PMI figures at the end of the week. Japan is extending its national emergency to another five prefectures, which collectively account for over half of the nation's GDP.
DXY bulls eye 50-day SMA near fresh monthly high
US dollar index (DXY) stays positive around 90.81 during Monday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge extends the upside break of a descending trend line from December 07 towards a fresh high since December 21.