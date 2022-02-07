US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Another leg lower could test the 2022 low

- DXY struggles to gain convincing upside traction above 95.00.
- Another leg lower could re-visit the YTD low near 94.60.
Friday’s bounce in DXY meets initial resistance near 95.60 at the beginning of the week.
Another bout of weakness could prompt the index to retest the so far monthly low at 95.13 (February 4). If cleared with certain conviction, then a move to the 2022 low at 94.62 (January 14) could start to emerge on the short-term horizon.
In the near term, the 5-month line near 95.10 is expected to hold the downside for the time being. Looking at the broader picture, the longer-term positive stance in the dollar remains unchanged above the 200-day SMA at 93.50.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|95.45
|Today Daily Change
|22
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|95.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|95.85
|Daily SMA50
|96.04
|Daily SMA100
|95.22
|Daily SMA200
|93.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|95.7
|Previous Daily Low
|95.14
|Previous Weekly High
|97.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.14
|Previous Monthly High
|97.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|94.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|95.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|95.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|95.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|94.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|94.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|95.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1450 as dollar loses strength
EUR/USD declined toward 1.1400 in the early European session on Monday but managed to regain its traction in the second half of the day. With the greenback struggling to find demand, the pair turned positive on the day above 1.1450. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the risk-positive market environment hurts the dollar.
GBP/USD under modest bearish pressure, holds above 1.3500
GBP/USD dipped below 1.3500 earlier in the day but erased a portion of its daily losses on renewed dollar weakness. Nevertheless, the pair stays in the negative territory heading into the American session.
Gold: $1,815 remains a tough nut to crack for XAU/USD bulls despite inflation fears
Gold price recovery stalls once again, as a risk-off mood lifts the USD demand. The US Treasury yields retreat despite solid NFP, as inflation concerns resurface.
BTC bears to go extinct beyond $53,000
Bitcoin price looks overextended as it grapples with the 50-day SMA, Ethereum price pierces through the bearish breaker and Ripple price approaches the $0.757 to $0.807 supply zone that could cut the uptrend short.
Lucid Group Inc gains as EV stocks rally on Tesla forecast from JPMorgan
NASDAQ: LCID gained 2.23% during Friday’s trading session. JPMorgan is bullish on Tesla’s future prospects in the US automotive market.