US Dollar Index Price Analysis: 50-day EMA, 50% Fibonacci check bears at 8-day low under 99.00

US Dollar Index (DXY) registers six-day losing streak, below 21-day EMA for the first time in two weeks.
Buyers will watch for an upside break of 101.00 to re-enter.
US Dollar Index remains on the back foot while declining to the lowest since March 17, 2020, down 0.50% to 98.90, ahead of the European session open on Friday.
In doing so, the greenback gauge slips below 21-day EMA for the first time in two weeks while nearing the short-term key support confluence comprising 50-day EMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of March 09-20 upside, near 98.80.
While a sustained break of the short-term EMA disappoints the buyers, confluence of the key Fibonacci and EMA questions the bears.
As a result, the sellers will wait for a clear break of 98.80 for fresh short positions.
On the contrary, the buyers can target 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 101.00 if manage to successfully bounce back beyond a 21-day EMA level of 99.50.
DXY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|99.01
|Today Daily Change
|-41 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41%
|Today daily open
|99.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|98.75
|Daily SMA50
|98.59
|Daily SMA100
|98.08
|Daily SMA200
|97.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|101.02
|Previous Daily Low
|99.24
|Previous Weekly High
|103
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.45
|Previous Monthly High
|99.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|99.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|100.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|98.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|98.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|100.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|101.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|102.33
