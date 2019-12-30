US Dollar Index Price Analysis: 2020 and the US dollar, more down to come?

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is about to end the year virtually unchanged a handfull of pips up compared to 12 months ago. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 96.70 support.
 

DXY weekly chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is about to end the year a handful of ticks from where it started at 96.36 in January 2019. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The greenback is trading at its lowest since July while below the critical 200-day simple moving average (DMA). If the bulls fail to reclaim the 98.00 handle, 2020 is likely to be a down year for the greenback. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
The market is pressuring the December lows while below the main SMAs. A daily close below 96.70 could lead to further losses towards 96.50, 96.25 and the 96.00 handle. On the flip side, resistance can be located at 97.00, 97.20 and the 97.55 level. 
     

Additional key level

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 96.69
Today Daily Change -0.32
Today Daily Change % -0.33
Today daily open 97.01
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.47
Daily SMA50 97.74
Daily SMA100 98.1
Daily SMA200 97.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.57
Previous Daily Low 96.92
Previous Weekly High 97.82
Previous Weekly Low 96.92
Previous Monthly High 98.54
Previous Monthly Low 97.16
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.17
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.32
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.76
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.52
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.82
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.06

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

