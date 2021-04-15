US Dollar Index needs to hold 91.30 to keep Q2 upside hopes alive – Westpac

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is struggling to capitalise on the growth outperformance narrative as yields stabilise. A break below 91.30 would be an early warning that the medium-term bear trend is resuming ahead of schedule, economists at Westpac appraise.
DXY upside potential beyond mid-2021 seems unlikely
“DXY at a crossroads needs to survive a test of support in the lows-91s, likely in coming days, to restore confidence that there’s still fuel for the USD from the macro-outperformance narrative. More eye-catching upside surprises across a sweep of key data are likely in coming months”.
“Any potential DXY upside that materialises in Q2 likely proves far more restrained than Q1. For one, the positioning fuel is no longer there, with more than half the aggregated short USD position built-in 2020 unwound in Q1.”
“Medium DXY bear trend likely resumes in 2021H2, when the stimulus fuelled US rebound levels off, Europe reopens and the EC begins joint bond issuance.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
