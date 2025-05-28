US Dollar Index jitters as Fed Meeting Minutes reveal increasingly-cautious Fed

- The Fed remains cautious amid ongoing structural changes.
- Fed officials are refraining from picking a policy approach as tariffs threaten the economy.
- Economic activity forecasts for 2025-26 from FOMC staff are generally lower than those made in March.
The latest Meeting Minutes from the Federal Reserve's (Fed) Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate meeting on May 6-7 indicate a historically rooted wait-and-see approach. At this meeting, policymakers observed that the US Dollar's (USD) status as a safe haven has recently diminished. They warned that a more "durable shift" in the Dollar's position could significantly affect the US economy.
Almost all FOMC members agreed during the May meeting that inflation risks might be more "persistent than anticipated." With Fed staff pointing to tariff effects as a major factor influencing the FOMC's downbeat outlook on the US economy, they have blamed the declining economic conditions and unclear outlook for inflation and growth on the Trump administration's shifting tariff policies.
More to come...
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index (DXY) took a slight hit before rebounding on intraday charts, with the Greenback refusing to stay below 99.90. Intraday price action is tilted into the high side, and DXY bulls are determined to keep the US Dollar keel-side-down through the midweek market session.
DXY 5-minute chart
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains offered below 1.1300
EUR/USD maintains its downward bias on Wednesday, slipping back below the 1.1300 support on the back of the intense recovery in the US Dollar. The FOMC Minutes, in the meantime, highlighted the officials’ concerns over the probability of rising both inflation and unemployment.
GBP/USD attempts to consolidate below 1.3500
GBP/USD remains well on the back foot in the sub-1.3500 region in the wake of the release of the FOMC Minutes on Wednesday. The US Dollar, on the other hand, appears firm and trading in the area of multi-day highs vs. its rivals.
Gold bounces off lows, retargets $3,300
After bottoming out near the $3,290 level per troy ounce, Gold is now attempting a move to the $3,300 zone amid marginal gains and despite the persistent buying pressure sustaining the US Dollar. Rising US yields, in the meantime, continue to cap the upside potential of the yellow metal.
Fed Minutes set to reveal details of hawkish stance amid Trump’s tariffs
The Minutes of the Fed’s May 6-7 gathering are due on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate on hold, as expected. The US Dollar is at risk of piercing its 2025 low amid tariff-related concerns.
Bitcoin hovers above $108,000, but analysts warn against the next BTC drop
Bitcoin hovers above key support at $108,000. Analysts at Bitunix warn that a price crash could occur, citing the potential for a liquidity sweep below this level following last week's large-scale liquidations in BTC derivatives markets.