US Dollar Index inches higher above 97.00 as Trump warns extra 10% tariff on BRICS ally

- US Dollar Index gains ground as Trump said that he will charge additional 10% tariff on BRICS nations.
- US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed that the new tariffs are scheduled to take effect on August 1.
- President Trump signed into law his flagship "Big Beautiful Bill," a sweeping package of tax reductions and spending cuts.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is retracing its recent losses and trading higher around 97.10 during the Asian hours on Monday. The Greenback receives support due to risk-off sentiment as US President Donald Trump posted on social media “Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy.”
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that US President Donald Trump will send letters to some trading partners, warning that tariffs could revert to April 2 levels on August 1 if no progress is made on a trade deal. He clarified that August 1 is not another new tariff deadline but suggested that it could still give trading partners more time to renegotiate tariff rates.
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed the new tariffs are set to take effect on August 1. Lutnick added that Trump is currently finalizing the specific rates and agreements and may send out 12 or 15 letters on tariffs on Monday. He also indicated that trade deals or letters with most nations will be done by July 9.
The US Dollar faced challenges amid rising expectations of deeper Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. However, stronger-than-expected US jobs data helped ease those worries. The Greenback may further struggle due to mounting fiscal concerns as Trump signed his flagship "Big Beautiful Bill" into law a massive package of tax and spending cuts at the White House on Friday.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.12%
|0.19%
|0.48%
|0.19%
|0.58%
|0.61%
|0.15%
|EUR
|-0.12%
|0.08%
|0.12%
|0.05%
|0.53%
|0.48%
|0.02%
|GBP
|-0.19%
|-0.08%
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|0.45%
|0.41%
|-0.18%
|JPY
|-0.48%
|-0.12%
|0.00%
|-0.05%
|0.33%
|0.36%
|-0.26%
|CAD
|-0.19%
|-0.05%
|0.01%
|0.05%
|0.41%
|0.43%
|-0.17%
|AUD
|-0.58%
|-0.53%
|-0.45%
|-0.33%
|-0.41%
|0.06%
|-0.63%
|NZD
|-0.61%
|-0.48%
|-0.41%
|-0.36%
|-0.43%
|-0.06%
|-0.59%
|CHF
|-0.15%
|-0.02%
|0.18%
|0.26%
|0.17%
|0.63%
|0.59%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
