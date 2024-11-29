US Dollar Index drops below 106.00 as Treasury yields continue to depreciate

- The US Dollar Index receives downward pressure from optimism in bond market.
- 2-year and 10-year bond yields depreciate to 4.21% and 4.23%, respectively.
- US data indicated a resilient economy, suggesting that the Fed may adopt caution in 2025.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six other major currencies, falls below 106.00 during the Asian hours on Friday, with 2-year and 10-year bond yields standing at 4.21% and 4.23%, respectively, at the time of writing.
The US Dollar faces downward pressure as US Treasury yields decline, driven by rising bond prices following President-elect Donald Trump’s appointment of Wall Street veteran and fiscal conservative Scott Bessent as the next US Treasury Secretary.
Markets are closely monitoring upcoming US data for further clues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy direction. On Wednesday, US core PCE prices for October met expectations, keeping investor hopes alive for another rate cut in December. However, other data indicated a resilient economy, suggesting that the Fed may take a cautious approach in the coming year.
The latest Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) Meeting Minutes for the policy meeting held on November 7, indicated that policymakers are adopting a cautious stance on cutting interest rates, citing easing inflation and a robust labor market.
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, futures traders are now pricing in a 66.5% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut in December, up from 55.9% a week ago. However, they expect the Fed to keep rates unchanged during its January and March meetings.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.13%
|-0.16%
|-0.84%
|-0.17%
|-0.18%
|-0.30%
|-0.16%
|EUR
|0.13%
|-0.04%
|-0.75%
|-0.03%
|-0.05%
|-0.18%
|-0.03%
|GBP
|0.16%
|0.04%
|-0.73%
|-0.00%
|-0.01%
|-0.14%
|0.00%
|JPY
|0.84%
|0.75%
|0.73%
|0.69%
|0.67%
|0.53%
|0.68%
|CAD
|0.17%
|0.03%
|0.00%
|-0.69%
|-0.02%
|-0.14%
|0.00%
|AUD
|0.18%
|0.05%
|0.01%
|-0.67%
|0.02%
|-0.13%
|0.01%
|NZD
|0.30%
|0.18%
|0.14%
|-0.53%
|0.14%
|0.13%
|0.14%
|CHF
|0.16%
|0.03%
|-0.00%
|-0.68%
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
|-0.14%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
