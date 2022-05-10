Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday that the Fed's most recent 50 bps rate hike was an "aggressive" move and that the Fed can stay at this pace, as per his interview at Bloomberg. Fed policymaker sees interest rates in a defined range of 2.0-2.5% by the end of 2023.

The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) landed at 428k last week. The job additions remained higher than the forecast of 391k, which bolstered the odds of a 75 basis point (bps) by the Federal Reserve (Fed) for June’s monetary policy. On the other side, a lower inflation forecast indicates that recent quantitative measures are barricading the soaring inflation and an occurrence of the same may compel the Fed to adopt not so aggressive hawkish stance. Therefore, investors are in dilemma on betting with or against the DXY, which has turned the asset sideways.

The US dollar index (DXY) is oscillating in a narrow range of 103.58-103.77 in the Asian session as investors are awaiting the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), which will dictate the further direction of the asset. The US CPI will release on Wednesday and investors are expecting a slippage in the figures. A preliminary estimate for the US CPI is 8.1% against the multi-year high print of 8.5% recorded last month.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.