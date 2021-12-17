- The US Dollar Index ended the week above the 96.50 threshold.
- The US 10-year Treasury yield finished down, at 1.412%.
- DXY Technical outlook: Breaks above the ascending triangle, USD bulls target 98.00.
The US Dollar Index, also known as DXY, which measures the greenback’s performance against a basket of six rivals, rallies 0.72%, sitting at 96.68 during the day as the New York session wanes at the time of writing. The market sentiment was downbeat as the Wall Street session closed, with major US equities finishing in the red, following European stock indices footsteps.
In the US bond market, Treasury yields in the short-maturity of the curve rise with 2s, and 5s, up between 1 and 2.5 basis points, ended at 0.6457% and 1.1815%, each. In the mid to long maturity of the yield curve, yields fell between 1-4 basis points, with 10s, the 20s, and 30s, finishing at 1.412%, 1,8623%, and 1.82%, respectively.
In the week, the main event for the US dollar was the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. The US central bank kept their interest rates unchanged at the 0 to 0.25% range while increasing the speed of the bond taper, from the $15 Billion agreed initially up to $30 Billion, beginning in mid-January of 2022.
Additionally, it released its Summary of Economic Projections, also known as SEP. Inside of that report lies the “famous” dot-plot, which displays the 18 Federal Reserve Board members’ projections for the Federal Fund Rates (FFR) in the current year, and subsequent ones. In this report, the US central bank policymakers expect three rate hikes by the end of 2022, projecting the FFR at 0.90%.
The market initially reacted as if the event was a “buy the rumor sell the fact.” Nevertheless, Friday’s price action is more aligned to the hawkish switch by the Fed.
US Dollar Index (DXY) Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The US Dollar Index finished the week above the 96.00 figure for the third week in a row. The DXY is in a clear uptrend, and through the last couple of weeks, price action consolidated around the 95.50-96.50 range, forming an ascending triangle in an uptrend.
On Wednesday, the DXY broke the top-trendline, reaching a daily high at 96.91, falling inside the ascending triangle after the Fed monetary policy decision. Nevertheless, the downward move was not strong enough to overcome the bottom-trendline that forms the ascending triangle.
At press time, the DXY broke for the second time above the downslope top-trendline of the ascending triangle, leaving as the first resistance the 97.00 figure. A breach of the latter would expose the June 30 high at 97.80, followed by the ascending triangle target at 98.00.
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.68
|Today Daily Change %
|0.71
|Today daily open
|96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|96.26
|Daily SMA50
|95.08
|Daily SMA100
|94.04
|Daily SMA200
|92.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.45
|Previous Daily Low
|95.85
|Previous Weekly High
|96.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.85
|Previous Monthly High
|96.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|93.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|95.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays within a touching distance of 1.1300
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure during the European trading hours and extended its slide in the early American session toward 1.1300. The risk-averse market environment ahead of the weekend is helping the greenback stay resilient against its major rivals.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3300 as DXY holds above 96.00
GBP/USD erased the majority of its BOE-inspired gains on Friday and seems to have steadied around 1.3300 during the American trading hours. The dollar holds its ground ahead of the weekend, supported by risk-off flows.
Gold eyes $1,811 and $1,818 as the next bullish targets
Gold price is riding higher on the hawkish central banks’ decisions and year-end flows, having taken out the critical $1,800 mark. The US dollar and yields lick their wounds, lending support to gold.
Ripple price set for a bullish breakout over the weekend as tailwinds persist
Ripple (XRP) price still sees bullish momentum building as $0.8390 is tested. Some minor headwinds in global markets are keeping a lid on the bullish breakout. Expect investors to keep entering at current levels, preparing for a pop towards $1.0 over the weekend.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?