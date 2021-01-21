- DXY briefly tested fresh lows in the vicinity of 90.00.
- Initial Claims rose 900K WoW during last week.
- The Philly Fed index surprised to the upside at 26.5 in January.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a basket of its G10 peers, trades in multi-session lows near the 90.00 support on Thursday.
US Dollar Index weaker on risk-on mood
The prevailing sentiment towards the riskier assets puts the buck under further pressure and forces the DXY to challenges the psychological support in the 90.00 neighbourhood.
The leg lower in the greenback comes despite yields of the key US 10-year benchmark manage to regain attention and jump to the area beyond 1.12%.
In the US calendar, weekly Initial Claims rose by 900K during last week and the Philly Fed manufacturing gauge improved to 26.5 for the current month (from 9.1). in addition, Housing Starts and Building Permits also surpassed estimates at 1.669 million units (+5.8%) and 1.709 million units (+4.5%), respectively, during the last month of 2020.
What to look for around USD
DXY’s upside run out of steam in the 91.00 region earlier in the week, sparking a subsequent a corrective move to the 90.00 zone. Occasional bullish attempts in the dollar, however, are expected to be short-live amidst the fragile outlook for the greenback in the short/medium-term, and always amidst the massive monetary/fiscal stimulus in the US economy, the “lower for longer” stance from the Federal Reserve and prospects of a strong recovery in the global economy.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is losing 0.32% at 90.18 and faces the next support at 89.20 (2021 low Jan.6) followed by 88.94 (monthly low March 2018) and the 88.25 (monthly low February 2018). On the other hand, a breakout of 91.01 (weekly high Dec.21) would open the door to 92.10 (100-day SMA) and finally 92.46 (23.6% Fibo of the 2020-2021 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near weekly highs post-ECB
EUR/USD holds onto gains after hitting 1.2172 as Lagarde explains ECB's decision. Mention to exchange range taking its toll on inflation barely affected the pair. Upbeat US data underpins the market's mood.
GBP/USD rises to new mutli-year high amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD has been extending its gains above 1.37 to the highest since 2018 as markets cheer prospects of more stimulus under President Biden. Markets are shrugging off Britain's grim coronavirus death toll.
Gold remains confined in a range around $1865-70 region
Gold remained confined in a narrow trading band through the mid-European session and consolidated this week's solid rebound from the vicinity of the $1800 mark.
Buckle up, Bitcoin downswing eyes $25,000
Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency market remained relatively quiet apart from the Wednesday morning dip. A minor drop saw BTC refresh the support at $34,000.
US Dollar Index: Further downside targets 90.00 (and below)
The selling momentum in DXY extends into the Thursday’s session and drags the dollar to the vicinity of the key support at 90.00 the figure.