US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY trades in two-day lows below 100.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • US dollar index (DXY) is easing down just below the 100.00 mark. 
  • Support can emerge near the 99.50 and 99.00 levels. 

DXY daily chart

DXY is trading in an uptrend above the main daily SMAs, although the greenback is trading in two-day lows below the 100.00 psychological mark.
  

DXY four-hour chart

DXY is trading above its 50/200 SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term. However, bulls need to regain the 101.00 figure in order to resume the uptrend towards the 101.50 level. On the flip side, the market could find support near the 99.50 and 99.00 price levels on the way down. 
 
   

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.9
Today Daily Change -0.90
Today Daily Change % -0.89
Today daily open 100.8
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.72
Daily SMA50 98.86
Daily SMA100 98.18
Daily SMA200 98.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 100.93
Previous Daily Low 100.48
Previous Weekly High 100.86
Previous Weekly Low 98.31
Previous Monthly High 103
Previous Monthly Low 94.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 100.76
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 100.65
Daily Pivot Point S1 100.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 100.29
Daily Pivot Point S3 100.09
Daily Pivot Point R1 100.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 101.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 101.44

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD slips beneath 0.6150 as S&P cuts Australia outlook

AUD/USD slips beneath 0.6150 as S&P cuts Australia outlook

AUD/USD declines after S&P cuts Australian credit outlook, holds rating stable at AAA. The shift in risk-tone adds burden onto the Aussie pair. Second-tier housing data awaited, pandemic headlines will be important.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY sellers look for fresh direction below 109.00

USD/JPY sellers look for fresh direction below 109.00

Despite staying under pressure around 108.75, following the first in four-day declines, USD/JPY struggles for a firm direction amid the early Asian morning on Wednesday. Japan Machinery Orders, Eco Watchers Survey may offer immediate direction.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Drops from four-week-old rising trendline to sub-$1,650 zone

Gold: Drops from four-week-old rising trendline to sub-$1,650 zone

Gold prices take a U-turn from the near-term resistance trend line, stretched from March 12, while declining to $1,648 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. An upside break of resistance trend line could question March high beyond $1,700.

Gold News

WTI pays a little heed to API inventory build, regains $24

WTI pays a little heed to API inventory build, regains $24

WTI bounces off $23.95 to currently around $24.40, as per NYMEX, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the black gold ignores a huge build in inventories as suggested by the private industry data provider the API.

Oil News

Coronavirus figures: Why traders should ignore Mondays and Tuesdays, focus on other stats

Coronavirus figures: Why traders should ignore Mondays and Tuesdays, focus on other stats

 Figures on Mondays tend to show a drop in cases and deaths in various places in the world. such as Spain, and New York's figures all provide hope, contributing to a massive stock market rally on Monday, April 6.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures