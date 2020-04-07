US dollar index (DXY) is easing down just below the 100.00 mark.

Support can emerge near the 99.50 and 99.00 levels.

DXY daily chart

DXY is trading in an uptrend above the main daily SMAs, although the greenback is trading in two-day lows below the 100.00 psychological mark.

DXY four-hour chart

DXY is trading above its 50/200 SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term. However, bulls need to regain the 101.00 figure in order to resume the uptrend towards the 101.50 level. On the flip side, the market could find support near the 99.50 and 99.00 price levels on the way down.

Additional key levels