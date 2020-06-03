US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY keeps moving down, trades near 97.25 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • US Dollar Index (DXY) remains under bearish pressure near levels last seen in mid-March this year.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 97.00 figure.
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY keeps sinking while breaking below the 97.50 level. As the sellers remain in control, the greenback can extend losses especially on a break beyond the 97.00 support en route towards the 96.60 level. However, as the market can be oversold, a counter-trend move up cannot be ruled out. Resistance can be seen near the 97.50, 97.80 and 98.00 price levels initially. 
   
   

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.26
Today Daily Change -0.41
Today Daily Change % -0.42
Today daily open 97.67
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.42
Daily SMA50 99.62
Daily SMA100 99.05
Daily SMA200 98.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.91
Previous Daily Low 97.43
Previous Weekly High 99.98
Previous Weekly Low 97.94
Previous Monthly High 100.56
Previous Monthly Low 97.94
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.61
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.73
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.43
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.19
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.91
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.15
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.39

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD settles near 1.1250 as appetite for riskier assets prevails

EUR/USD settles near 1.1250 as appetite for riskier assets prevails

The EUR/USD pair has advanced for a seventh consecutive day, reaching levels last seen in March, as upbeat US data only boosted the risk-on dominant mood.

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD retreats after flirting with the critical 0.7000 level

AUD/USD retreats after flirting with the critical 0.7000 level

Aussie bulls are still willing to add on dips, but caution appears as the pair approaches the 0.7000 mark. Australian Retail Sales and Trade Balance coming next.

AUD/USD News

XAU/USD testing levels below $1,700

XAU/USD testing levels below $1,700

XAU/USD has lost more than $20 on Wednesday and is set to depreciate beyond 2,5% over the last two days. Hopes that global economic recovery will accelerate in the second half of the year and a string of upbeat US economic indicators, have hurt bullion bets, driving XAU/USD to one-week lows at $1,695.

Gold News

Cryptocurrency Market News: A small bounce back has been noted today

Cryptocurrency Market News: A small bounce back has been noted today

Bitcoin has pushed 0.82% higher on the session after the epic price drop on Tuesday. It's not much to write home about at this stage and its certainly not much of the 6.73% fall from the prior session.

Read more

WTI recovers toward $37 after EIA report shows surprise draw in US crude oil stocks

WTI recovers toward $37 after EIA report shows surprise draw in US crude oil stocks

Crude oil prices capitalized on the upbeat market mood and rose sharply during the first half of the day on Wednesday. After touching its highest level since early March at $38.15, however, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) staged a sharp U-turn and slumped below $36.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures