US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY ending Monday virtually unchanged above 100.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • US dollar index (DXY) is starting the week mixed while holding onto last week’s gains.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 101.00 resistance.
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY is trading in a bull trend above its main daily SMAs as DXY is starting the week mixed although holding onto last week’s gains.
  

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is trading above the 100.50 level and its main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term. Bulls would be looking for an extension up with the 101.00 figure as first hurdle to overcome followed by the 101.50 level en route to 103.00, the 2020 highs. On the flip side, support could emerge near the 101.50, 101.00 and 99.50 levels on any pullbacks.
 
   

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 100.77
Today Daily Change 0.13
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 100.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.44
Daily SMA50 98.8
Daily SMA100 98.15
Daily SMA200 98.09
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 100.86
Previous Daily Low 100.11
Previous Weekly High 100.86
Previous Weekly Low 98.31
Previous Monthly High 103
Previous Monthly Low 94.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 100.57
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 100.4
Daily Pivot Point S1 100.21
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 99.46
Daily Pivot Point R1 100.96
Daily Pivot Point R2 101.29
Daily Pivot Point R3 101.71

 

 

