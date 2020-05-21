US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY attempts to stabilize above 99.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • US Dollar Index (DXY) stays on the back foot after recording its worst daily decline in 5 weeks on the first day of this week. 
  • DXY is trying to stabilize above the 99.00 figure. 
 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading near the May’s lows below the 50 SMA on the daily chart after recording its worst daily decline in 5 weeks this Monday.  
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is entering a range just above the 99.00 figure while trading below the 100.00 mark and the main SMAs. While the market is trying to stabilize, it remains to be seen if DXY in the short-term can regain the 99.60 and 100.00 resistances. On the other hand, a daily close below the 99.00 figure would be seen as bearish with the potential for further declines towards the 98.80 and 98.40 levels in the medium-term.
 
   

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.34
Today Daily Change 0.16
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 99.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.84
Daily SMA50 99.91
Daily SMA100 98.9
Daily SMA200 98.48
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.56
Previous Daily Low 99
Previous Weekly High 100.56
Previous Weekly Low 99.56
Previous Monthly High 100.93
Previous Monthly Low 98.81
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.22
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.94
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.69
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.38
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.49
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.8
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.05

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

