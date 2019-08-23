US Dollar Index around weekly tops near 98.40, focus on Powell

- DXY reverses Thursday’s pullback and move to the 98.40 region.
- Yields of the US 10-year note climb to the 1.64% area.
- Chief Powell will speak at Jackson Hole later today.
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), is leaving behind Thursday’s negative price action and it has refocused on the upper end of the range near 98.40.
US Dollar Index now looks to Powell
The index has managed to regain buying interest following yesterday’s drop on the back of another inversion of the 2y-10y yield curve and deteriorating sentiment after the US advanced manufacturing PMI is expected to slip back into contraction territory after years (49.9).
There is no news on the US-China trade front other than new frictions and contradictions around the tech giant Huawei.
Later in the day, Chief J.Powell will speak at the Jackson Hole Symposium, although there will be no Q&A session afterwards. In the docket, New Home Sales will the sole publication later today.
What to look for around USD
The main focus this week will be on the Jackson Hole Symposium as well as on any hint on the Fed’s plan for the next months regarding interest rates and the outlook of the US economy. In the meantime, trade concerns, while still unabated and in combination with the inversion of the yield curve, carry the potential to spark further ‘insurance cuts’ by the Federal Reserve and thus undermine the constructive prospects of the buck in the next months. Opposed to this view emerges the Greenback’s safe have appeal, the status of ‘global reserve currency’, so far solid US fundamentals vs. overseas economies and the less dovish stance from the Federal Reserve (as per the latest FOMC event).
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.13% at 98.34 and faces the next up barrier at 98.45 (high Aug.20) followed by 98.93 (2019 high Aug.1) and the 99.89 (monthly high May 2017). On the other hand, a break below 97.95 (low Aug.21) would aim for 97.21 (low Aug.6) and then 96.99 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Teasing range breakdown ahead of Powell speech
EUR/USD has been restricted to a narrow range of 1.1115-1.1063 since last Friday. The pair is currently probing the lower edge of the trading range. A range breakdown, if any, could trap sellers on the wrong side of the market if Fed's Powell sounds dovish.
GBP/USD retraces from 3-week high while heading into G7, Jackson Hole
GBP/USD trims latest gains as Tories warn PM Johnson. The increasing scope of soft Brexit triggered the pair’s earlier surge. G7, global central bankers’ appearance at Jackson Hole will be followed for fresh impulse.
USD/JPY: Yen dips as Japan's inflation hovers at 2-year lows
The Japanese Yen is losing altitude in Asia, possibly due to dismal Japanese inflation data and the resulting rise in the dovish Bank of Japan (BOJ) expectations. Japan's core inflation remained at two-year lows in July.
Gold: Looks south with symmetrical triangle breakdown on 4H
Gold has dived out a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart. The daily chart indicators also favor a drop to $1,480. Essentially, sellers have come out victorious in a tug of war with the bulls.
The audiences of Chairman Powell
The FOMC vote in July to drop the fed funds rate 0.25% for the first time since December 2008 was 8-2 with some members who approved the reduction doubting its logic or necessity.