TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

US Dollar Index advances to near 99.00 ahead of Fed policy decision

  • US Dollar Index gains ground despite the increased likelihood of a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut on Wednesday.
  • Traders await signals from Fed Chair Powell’s post-meeting speech on the pace of future easing.
  • President Trump said in South Korea that his upcoming meeting with President Xi will lead to a “great deal.”
US Dollar Index advances to near 99.00 ahead of Fed policy decision
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is gaining ground after two days of losses and trading around 98.90 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The Greenback could face challenges as traders expect the Federal Reserve (Fed) to deliver a rate cut later in the North American session.

The Fed is widely expected to lower interest rates by another quarter point, bringing the benchmark rate to 3.75-4.00%, at its October meeting. The CME FedWatch Tool indicates that markets are now fully pricing in a Fed rate cut in October and a 91% possibility of another reduction in December.

Traders will be looking forward to any signals from Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the post-meeting conference regarding the pace of future easing. The October CNBC Fed Survey also indicates that the Fed could implement additional rate reductions over the next two meetings.

US President Donald Trump stated in South Korea on Wednesday that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates. Trump projected that investments totaling around $21–$22 trillion would flow into the United States (US) by the end of his second term and forecast 4% GDP growth in the next quarter, noting that factories across the country are booming.

President Trump also noted that Chinese President Xi will arrive tomorrow, expressing optimism that the meeting will result in a “great deal” for both the US and China. The US Dollar could gain further support if the two leaders agree on a framework that halts additional US tariffs and China’s restrictions on rare earth exports. Meanwhile, the ongoing US government shutdown has entered its fifth week, delaying the release of key economic data crucial for guiding monetary policy decisions and shaping market expectations.

US Dollar FAQs

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.

The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD softens below 1.1650 ahead of Fed rate decision

EUR/USD softens below 1.1650 ahead of Fed rate decision

The EUR/USD pair loses ground to near 1.1635 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. Optimism surrounding US-China trade deals weighs on the riskier currency, like the Euro against the US Dollar. Traders brace for the Federal Reserve interest rate decision later on Wednesday. 

GBP/USD falls to near 1.3250 due to increased BoE rate cut bets, Fed policy awaited

GBP/USD falls to near 1.3250 due to increased BoE rate cut bets, Fed policy awaited

GBP/USD loses ground for the second successive session, trading around 1.3250 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair weakens as the Pound Sterling declines following data from the British Retail Consortium showing UK food prices falling at the fastest pace in nearly five years, strengthening expectations of upcoming Bank of England rate cuts.

Gold flat lines above $3,950; looks to FOMC rate decision for a fresh impetus

Gold flat lines above $3,950; looks to FOMC rate decision for a fresh impetus

Gold reverses an Asian session dip on Wednesday, though it lacks follow-through buying. The US-China trade optimism acts as a headwind for the bullion amid a modest USD uptick. Traders also seem reluctant and keenly await the FOMC decision before placing fresh bets.

Western Union to launch USDPT on Solana amid high ETF demand, network throughput

Western Union to launch USDPT on Solana amid high ETF demand, network throughput

Solana secures a partnership with Western Union, one of the world’s largest remittance networks, on Tuesday. The institutional backing for Solana is increasing as the Bitwise Solana Staking Exchange Traded Fund records $56 million in trading volume on its listing day.

Trading the Fed: The quiet engineering of liquidity

Trading the Fed: The quiet engineering of liquidity

The market no longer listens for thunder from the Fed — it listens for plumbing sounds. The era of policy shock and awe has given way to a subtler theatre, one where the quiet hissing of repo lines and the soft hum of bill issuance matter more than the roar of a rate decision. 

Western Union to launch USDPT on Solana amid high ETF demand, network throughput

Western Union to launch USDPT on Solana amid high ETF demand, network throughput

Solana (SOL) secures a partnership with Western Union, one of the world’s largest remittance networks, on Tuesday. The institutional backing for Solana is increasing as the Bitwise Solana Staking Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) (BSOL) records $56 million in trading volume on its listing day.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers