- US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals to start the new week.
- EUR/USD bullish bias stays intact as the pair holds above key support area.
- ISM Manufacturing PMI survey is forecast to reveal an increase in input inflation.
Following the rebound witnessed on Friday, the US Dollar (USD) started the new week on a bullish note and the US Dollar Index (DXY) recovered toward 103.00 during the Asian trading hours. Market participants reassess the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate outlook amid renewed concerns over energy inflation turning uncomfortably high. The ISM’s Manufacturing PMI survey could impact the USD valuation in the second half of the day on Monday. Ahead of this data, the DXY consolidate its gains at around 102.50.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar eyes changes to Fed rate decision pricing
- The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a more than 60% probability of the Fed raising its policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) in May.
- On Sunday, Saudi Arabia announced that several producers in OPEC+ will participate in voluntary output cuts from May to the end of the year. The group’s total output will be reduced by more than 1 million barrels per day in that period.
- The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) opened with a large bullish gap and touched its highest level since late January above $82.
- The ISM Manufacturing PMI survey is forecast to show ongoing contraction in the business activity of the United States (US) manufacturing sector in March.
- Prices Paid Index of the PMI survey is expected to 53.8 in March from 51.3 in February.
- Previewing the ISM survey, “if the headline figure beats estimates, the US Dollar would rise and stocks would decline as investors would give a higher chance to a rate hike in May,” said FXStreet Analyst Yohay Elam. “However, any such move would be short-lived. Even if the Fed were to raise borrowing costs next month, it would probably be the last.”
- NY Fed President John Williams reiterated on Friday that the Fed’s policy decisions will be driven by the incoming data and the progress toward employment and price stability mandates.
- Later in the week, the ISM Services PMI survey, ADP private sector employment data and the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ March jobs report could influence the USD valuation.
Technical analysis: US Dollar remains technically weak vs Euro
Despite the modest retreat witnessed at the beginning of the week, EUR/USD remains bullish in the near term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart stays near 60 and the pair holds comfortably above the 20-day and the 50-day SMA, which are about to make a bullish cross.
On the upside, EUR/USD faces first resistance at 1.0900 (psychological level, static level). If the pair manages to rise above that level and confirms it as support, it could extend its uptrend toward 1.1000 (end-point of the latest uptrend) and 1.1035 (multi-month high set in early February).
EUR/USD’s latest pullback confirmed 1.0800 (psychological level, static level) as support. A daily close below that level could open the door for further losses toward 1.0730 and the 1.0650/60 area, where the 100-day SMA and the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend align.
How is US Dollar correlated with US stock markets?
Stock markets in the US are likely to turn bearish if the Federal Reserve goes into a tightening cycle to battle rising inflation. Higher interest rates will ramp up the cost of borrowing and weigh on business investment. In that scenario, investors are likely to refrain from taking on high-risk, high-return positions. As a result of risk aversion and tight monetary policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY) should rise while the broad S&P 500 Index declines, revealing an inverse correlation.
During times of monetary loosening via lower interest rates and quantitative easing to ramp up economic activity, investors are likely to bet on assets that are expected to deliver higher returns, such as shares of technology companies. The Nasdaq Composite is a technology-heavy index and it is expected to outperform other major equity indexes in such a period. On the other hand, the US Dollar Index should turn bearish due to the rising money supply and the weakening safe-haven demand.
Calmer after the storm? Investors have been cheering the lack of bad news from the banking sector – and its outcome for monetary policy, fewer interest rates. This optimism may have reached businesses in the manufacturing sector.