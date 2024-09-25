US Dollar sees gains, dovish bets on the Fed might limit the upside

- Market continues to overestimate Fed easing with the central bank pushing back against dovish expectations.
- Economic data remains solid as S&P Global preliminary September PMIs come in above expectations.
- Fed officials will try to push back on the dovish rhetoric.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the USD against a basket of currencies, whipsaws in a volatile session on Wednesday, hovering around a 14-month low due to intensifying recession fears. Despite the market's persistent higher estimation of Federal Reserve (Fed) easing, the central bank has countered dovish expectations. Friday’s Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) figures from August will be closely watched.
While the US economy exhibits a slowdown in certain sectors, other areas remain resilient, supporting overall economic activity. Despite this mixed picture, the Fed emphasizes that the path of interest rate adjustments will hinge on forthcoming economic data.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar gains despite steady dovish bets, markets await PCE figures
- Market continues to overestimate the extent of Fed easing despite some Fed Governors’ efforts to curb dovish expectations.
- Market is pricing in 75 bps of easing by year-end and 175-200 bps of total cuts over the next 12 months.
- On Thursday, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Friday’s PCE figures will be key for the USD dynamics.
- It is worth noticing that Jerome Powell stated that the pace of the easing cycle will depend on incoming data, so their outcome might shake the USD. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be on the wires on Thursday.
DXY technical outlook: Bearish momentum persists, bulls lack strength
The DXY has largely bearish tradewinds casting it about on the technical charts.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) gained some momentum, but the RSI remains below the negative zone, and the MACD continues to indicate flat green bars.
These technical indicators suggest that the bears are in control and that buying pressure is weak. Support levels can be found at 100.50, 100.30 and 100.00, while resistance levels are located at 101.00, 101.30 and 101.60.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
