- US Dollar Index remains neutral on Tuesday near the key 103.00 level.
- Fed officials remain cautious about easing policy too much, too soon.
- CPI figures on Thursday will be key for DXY movement.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the USD against a basket of six currencies, remains flat on Tuesday. Despite the initial surge, the DXY has settled around 102.50 and is awaiting further direction.
Economic indicators suggest mixed signals for the US economy. While some data points to a slowdown, other metrics indicate ongoing resilience. The Federal Reserve (Fed) has emphasized that its approach to monetary policy easing will be guided by incoming economic data, suggesting a cautious stance that will depend on the evolving economic landscape.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar flat as Fed bets adjust, CPI looms
- Fed officials remain cautious, emphasizing the risks of premature easing and indicating further gradual rate cuts may be appropriate.
- The probability of a 50 bps cut in November or December is now zero, and a 25 bps cut next month is only 90% priced in.
- Despite strong economic data, the market still anticipates 125 bps of total easing in the next 12 months.
- Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Thursday might shake the USD dynamics and the next bets on the Fed.
DXY technical outlook: DXY paused in upward momentum, resistance caps upside
Technical analysis of the DXY index indicates a temporary pause in upward momentum after a recent winning streak. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicators remain firmly in positive territory, suggesting potential for further gains. While the short-term outlook has improved, the overall bias remains bearish for the USD.
Key support levels rest at 102.30, 102.00 and 101.80, while resistance levels stand at 103.00, 103.50 and 104.00.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
