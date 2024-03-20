- The Fed decided to hold rates at 5.25-5.50% as expected.
- The bank revised higher GDP and inflation forecasts.
- The official's interest rate expectations for 2024 remained at a median of 4.6%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) declined towards the 103.50 area, following the Federal Reserve (Fed) decision to hold rates as expected. Economic activity and inflation forecasts were revised higher while Unemployment was lower. The highlight was that the interest rate projections saw the median rate unchanged at 4.6% in relation to the last protections. As a reaction, stocks edged higher while Treasury yields declined which added pressure to the USD.
The US economy remains resilient, with little evidence of inflation coming down and the labor market showing mixed signals. During the press conference, Jerome Powell addressed that the latest hot inflation readings do not affect the progress on inflation and that the bank won't overreact to only two months of data.
Daily digest market movers: DXY declines as markets digest Fed decisions and Powell's words
- The US Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50%.
- The statement highlighted that the US economy remains strong and the labor market robust.
- Regarding the upcoming meetings, the statement confirmed that decisions will continue to be data-driven, with a focus on balancing the dual mandate.
- Despite the latest hot inflation reports, the 2024 interest rate expectations remain at a median of 4.6%. For 2025, the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) projection was raised from 3.6% to 3.9%.
- Regarding the economic activity protections, the GDP for 2024 was revised upwards to 2.1% from December's 1.4% projection.
- The Unemployment Rate is expected to stay at 4.0%, unchanged from previous forecasts.
- The PCE Price Index target remains at 2.4%, with core PCE expected to reach 2.6% by the end of 2024.
- During the Press conference, Jerome Powell addressed that the bank won't overreact to two months of data and that incoming decisions will be made on the incoming reports.
DXY technical analysis: DXY bullish momentum halted, bulls must defend SMAs
The technical outlook for DXY portrays that the bears are coming into play. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) exhibits a negative slope in positive territory which typically foretells a potential downside reversal. In addition, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) returns flat green bars, adding arguments to a bearish flip.
Nonetheless, assessing the Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), it’s clear that sellers are taking charge as the index is now positioned below the 20, 100, and 200-day SMAs convergence around 103.50. If the buyers want to extend gains, they must recover the moving averages and consolidate above the mentioned area.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Fed rate decision and revised dot plot to ramp up market volatility – LIVE
The Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to leave the policy rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% after the March policy meeting. The revised Summary of Economic Projections could drive the US Dollar's action ahead of Chairman Powell's press conference.
EUR/USD pops to daily highs on dovish Powell
Following the expected “hold” by the Fed, EUR/USD manages to pick up extra pace and advance to daily highs past the 1.0900 yardstick on the back of increased weakness in the Greenback following the dovish tone at Powell’s presser.
GBP/USD climbs to four-day highs and retargets 1.2800
GBP/USD gathers fresh steam and advances to multi-session peaks near 1.2780 after the Fed matched estimates and left its policy rates unchanged, while Chair Powell delivered a bearish message.
Gold shifts its focus to its all-time high near $2,200
Gold finds renewed space to maneuver, shrugging off some of its recent weakness and bouncing back past the $2,180 mark per troy ounce following the Fed's decision to keep its policy rates unchanged and the dovish tone from Chair Powell.
Shiba Inu holders take profits, pushing SHIB price nearly 45% below its 2024 peak
Shiba Inu holders have realized gains on their SHIB holdings for nearly two weeks, until March 18. SHIB price has fallen by a sharp 45% from its year-to-date peak of $0.00004567.