US Dollar dives after disappointing July jobs report

- US Dollar suffers following July's disappointing jobs report, which sparks increased expectation in September rate cut.
- If data continues to show progress, the Fed signals readiness to respond to signs of weakness in the US economy.
- CME FedWatchTool indicates a 90% chance of a cut in September.
The US Dollar (USD), as gauged by the DXY index, experienced heavy selling pressure following the July jobs report on Friday, sliding to lows not seen since March near 103.20.
With a September rate cut seemingly in sight, any signs of vulnerability in the US economic landscape could weigh on the USD and increase dovish sentiment toward the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Daily digest market movers: The US Dollar dips on July's weak jobs growth
- US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) grew by just 114K in July, falling short of the market expectation of 175K and significantly below June's downwardly revised growth of 179K (from 206K), according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report on Friday.
- Additional figures from the report showed that the Unemployment Rate inched up to 4.3% in July from 4.1% in June.
- Concurrently, Average Hourly Earnings' annual wage inflation decreased to 3.6% from 3.8%.
- The weak demand for labor in the US, underscored by these figures, has piled pressure on the USD, increasing expectations that the Fed will start to cut interest rates in September.
- The CME FedWatch Tool now shows that traders predict a 90% chance of a half-point Fed rate cut in September.
DXY technical outlook: Index outlook turns bearish amid concerning data
The DXY outlook has taken a turn for the worse after the disappointing jobs report. The index slid significantly below both the 20-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), which are on the brink of a bearish crossover near 104.00.
The momentum-based Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also took substantial hits, indicating a surge in selling pressure.
The DXY index now finds support at 103.00, 102.50 and 102.30, with resistance levels positioned at 103.50 and 104.00.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0900, looks to post weekly gains
EUR/USD gathers bullish momentum and trades above 1.0900 in the American session on Friday, looking to end the week in positive territory. The US Dollar remains under strong selling pressure following the disappointing jobs data, helping the pair push higher.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains near 1.2800 after weak US jobs data
GBP/USD clings to daily gains at around 1.2800 in the second half of the day on Friday. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose by 114,000 in July. This reading missed the market expectation of 175,000 by a wide margin and triggered a USD selloff.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, holds above $2,420
After coming within a touching distance of a new all-time high near $2,480 with the immediate reaction to disappointing US labor market data on Friday, Gold reversed its direction and declined below $2,420. Profit-taking ahead of the weekend might be weighing on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin bounces off from the ascending trendline
Bitcoin and Ethereum have retested their key support levels, with a break below these levels potentially signaling a bearish trend ahead. At the same time, Ripple shows resilience and could rally in the coming days after testing its key support level.
Week ahead – RBA and BoJ summary of opinions take center stage
RBA decides on policy as hike bets disappear. BoJ Summary of Opinions awaited for more hike hints. After Fed, Dollar turns to ISM non-manufacturing PMI. New Zealand and Canada jobs data also on tap.