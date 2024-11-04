US Dollar soft as polls shows that Tuesday's election will be a tight one

- US Dollar declines after increased probability of VP Kamala Harris winning the Pennsylvania vote.
- NFP in the US rose by 12,000 in October on Friday, starkly missing expectations.
- Markets fully price in a 25 bps cut at Friday’s FOMC decision and 85% chance of another cut in December.
The US Dollar (DXY), which measures the value of the USD against a basket of six currencies, fell to a fresh nine-day low on Monday after polls showed Vice President Kamala Harris taking the lead in the US presidential election. The drop marks a reversal of the USD's recent strength, which had been driven by expectations of a Donald Trump victory and strong economic data.
The US Dollar has faced temporary setbacks due to profit-taking but has rebounded, consolidating near 104.00. The upcoming Federal Reserve (Fed) decision on Friday, as well as the outcome of the US election, is expected to influence the DXY's direction, with markets pricing in a 25-basis-point rate cut.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar declines amidst presidential election volatility, markets digest NFP
- The disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls report of 12,000 net new jobs in October despite a consensus estimate of 113,000 triggered a decline in the US Dollar.
- The Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 4.1%, while the Labor Force Participation Rate inched down to 62.6%.
- The Average Hourly Earnings increased to 4% YoY from 3.9%, suggesting continued wage inflation.
- The robust Services PMI, which rose to 54.9 from 51.5, contradicted the weak NFP data.
- Markets expect a 25 bps cut from the Fed next week and another 25 bps cut in December.
- No Fed speakers are scheduled this week due to the media blackout before the FOMC meeting.
- Bets on a Donald Trump victory in the presidential election, expected to lead to inflationary policies, also supported the US Dollar in the last several sessions, but weekend polls showing rising odds in favor of Kamala Harris have triggered a decline.
DXY technical outlook: DXY consolidates under 104.00 bearish momentum seen
The DXY index continues consolidating around the 103.70 level. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) points downward, escaping overbought territory, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) prints lower green bars.
Key support levels to watch are 103.50, 103.30 and 103.00, while resistance levels are 104.00, 104.50, and 105.00.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
