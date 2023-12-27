US Dollar extends losses to multi-month lows, eyes on Jobless Claims

- The DXY Index fell to its lowest level since July, below 101.00.
- Markets are placing bets on six rate cuts by the Federal Reserve for 2024.
- As for now, investors are pricing in the first cut in March.
The US Dollar (USD) continues to experience sharp losses, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) trading at 100.95 its lowest level in five months. This downturn has been largely driven by dovish bets taking precedence following the release of soft US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index figures last week.
In the last meeting of 2023, the Federal Reserve showcased a dovish stance, welcoming tame inflation figures and ruling out a 2024 rate hike, favoring 75 bps of easing instead. Market anticipations for March and May rate cuts further underscore this position. The prospects of monetary easing by the Fed typically weaken the US Dollar, as reduced interest rates make dollar-denominated assets less attractive, leading investors to seek higher yields elsewhere. Moreover, the release of soft US PCE Price Index figures exacerbated those bets as cooling inflation favors the case for a sooner-than-expected start of the easing cycle.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar Index retreats amid dovish market expectations, lower bond yields weigh
- The US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index in November was reported to have increased by 3.2% year-over-year, slightly below market expectations of 3.3%.
- According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are predicting a rate hold for the upcoming January Federal Reserve meeting, and it shows a low probability of 15% for a rate cut. For the March and May 2024 meetings, markets are pricing in rate cuts.
- Overall, markets are pricing in 160 bps of easing in 2024 vs the median of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of 75 bps.
- No relevant reports are due in the last week of 2023. Markets will keep an eye on Thursday’s weekly US Jobless Claims.
Technical Analysis: DXY Index selling pressure persists, an upward correction is likely
The indicators on the daily chart reflect a dominant selling pressure on the US Dollar Index. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently in oversold levels, which, from a contrarian perspective, signals a potential upcoming correction. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) displays rising red bars, usually an indication of significant bearish momentum.
On a broader scale, the index is positioned below the 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), a strong testament to the persistent bearish control in the market. In the face of these indicators, buyers need to significantly step up their endeavors for a bullish reversal to occur.
Support levels: 100.80, 100.50, 100.30.
Resistance levels: 101.00, 101.30, 101.50.
Employment FAQs
How do employment levels affect currencies?
Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels and thus monetary policy as low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages.
Why is wage growth important?
The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of underlying and persisting inflation as salary increases are unlikely to be undone. Central banks around the world pay close attention to wage growth data when deciding on monetary policy.
How much do central banks care about employment?
The weight that each central bank assigns to labor market conditions depends on its objectives. Some central banks explicitly have mandates related to the labor market beyond controlling inflation levels. The US Federal Reserve (Fed), for example, has the dual mandate of promoting maximum employment and stable prices. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) sole mandate is to keep inflation under control. Still, and despite whatever mandates they have, labor market conditions are an important factor for policymakers given its significance as a gauge of the health of the economy and their direct relationship to inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends gains toward 0.6900 on sustained US Dollar weakness
AUD/USD is extending its upside toward 0.6900 in the Asian session on Thursday. The pair benefits from the persistent US Dollar softness, an upbeat mood and renewed Chinese measures to promote growth. The Aussie could see exaggerated moves amid pre-New Year light trading.
Gold price extends the winning streak toward $2,100
Having posted a record close above $2,070 on Wednesday, Gold price is extending its winning streak toward $2,100 in Asian trading on Thursday. Increased dovish Fed pivot bets and strong US bond auctions keep weighing on the US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar.
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.1100, focus shifts to US data
EUR/USD extends the rally above the 1.1100 level during the Asian session on Thursday. A broadly weaker US Dollar lends some support to the major pair, despite a rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. Focus shifts to the mid-tier US jobs data.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH will likely rally to $2,550 following recent bullish breakout
Ahead of the new year, cryptocurrencies are exhibiting volatility, with no asset following a fixed pattern. This kind of behavior is expected before a major event that can have a considerable impact on the price action, and in the crypto market’s case, it is the upcoming spot Bitcoin ETF approval.
Navigating languid markets that still break fresh higher ground
The period between Christmas and New Year's is not typically known for a significant influx of market-moving news; however, the Treasury rally on Wednesday, supported by the success of the five-year stop-through, carried notable weight and saw 10s richer by almost 10 bps, with yields slipping below 3.80%, the lowest since July.