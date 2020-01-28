US: December’s New Home Sales came in below expectations - Deutsche Bank

The Deutsche Bank Macro Strategists express their take on the US economic data released on Monday.

Key Quotes:

“December’s new home sales also came in below expectations at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 694k in December (vs. 730k expected), with the previous month’s figure revised down by -22k.

However, the Dallas Fed manufacturing activity did rise to -0.2 in January (vs. -2.0 expected), with the new orders indicator rising to 17.6, the highest since October 2018.”