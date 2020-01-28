US: December’s New Home Sales came in below expectations - Deutsche Bank

The Deutsche Bank Macro Strategists express their take on the US economic data released on Monday.
Key Quotes:
“December’s new home sales also came in below expectations at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 694k in December (vs. 730k expected), with the previous month’s figure revised down by -22k.
However, the Dallas Fed manufacturing activity did rise to -0.2 in January (vs. -2.0 expected), with the new orders indicator rising to 17.6, the highest since October 2018.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD has erased December gains, eyes 1.1000 support
EUR/USD has erased almost entire gains seen in December and is fast closing on the psychological support at 1.10. The bid tone around the US dollar could strengthen on growing coronavirus fears and if the US Durable Goods better estimates.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3050 on fresh USD demand
GBP/USD drops back below 1.3050 amid resurgent US dollar demand across the board. China’s coronavirus concerns, fears of hard Brexit continue to weigh on the pair. All eyes remain on BOE for fresh direction.
Forex Today: Calm amid China’s coronavirus storm; US data in spotlight
China's coronavirus rapid spread and the rising death toll ensued a slump in the Asian equities. However, a sense of calm prevailed across G10 fx space, with most majors in tight trading ranges, as the US dollar held steady near two-month highs.
Gold: Consolidating in a pennant pattern
Gold has largely been in a consolidation mode since Monday's early Asian session and is currently sidelined near $1,580. The hourly chart shows the yellow metal is trapped in a pennant pattern. A breakout would allow a re-test of recent highs above $1,600.
USD/JPY climbs further beyond 109.00 mark, fresh session tops
USD/JPY pair regains traction amid fading safe-haven demand. A subdued USD price action might keep a lid on any strong gains. Traders now eye US economic data for some meaningful impetus.