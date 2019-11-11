Analysts at National Bank Financial, point out that in the U.S., the week will provide important information about the consumer price index in October.

Key Quotes

“Industrial production should have continued to suffer from the GM strike which likely hampered output in the manufacturing sector. October retail sales report will also come out and poor auto sales during the month may have translated in just a marginal expansion of headline retail outlays.”

“Fed officials will be busy this week. Chairman Jerome Powell is slated to testify before the Joint Economic Committee of Congress on Wednesday. Other officials will deliver speeches, notably Patrick Harker (Tuesday), Neel Kashkari (Tuesday and Wednesday), Richard Clarida (Thursday), Mary Daly (Thursday), John Williams (Thursday) and James Bullard (Thursday).”