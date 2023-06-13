US CPI: A 0.4% MoM Core read should allow the Fed to stay on hold, but may not hit the Dollar just yet – ING

The spectrum of market reaction is much wider in the event of a 0.5% MoM core inflation read. We think the odds would likely swing in favour of a hike tomorrow, and markets could push their implied probability above 50%, sending the Dollar higher across the board. The most visible consequence would probably be another jump in USD/JPY and a potential break above the 140.90 end-of-May recent highs.

It would probably take a 0.3% read to price out the residual 23% implied probability of a hike tomorrow, meaning that the Dollar does not need to fall much on a consensus print today.

The median consensus estimate for the MoM core CPI read – which will effectively move markets – is 0.4%, with estimates ranging from 0.3% to 0.5%. A 0.4% MoM print (translating into a 5.2% core YoY rate) is also our economics team's call and one that would in our view allow the majority of FOMC members to favour a hawkish hold over a 25 bps hike tomorrow.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.