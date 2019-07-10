According to analysts at ANZ, US core inflation is expected to rise by a 0.2% m/m in June after four consecutive months of just 0.1%.

Key Quotes

“Underlying pricing pressures remain subdued. Domestic demand could use an extra bump to boost cyclical inflationary pressures.”

“We look to FOMC Chair Powell and the minutes to the June meeting on guidance for the timing of easing. With the market pricing a 25bp cut in July as a done deal, Fed speakers need to push back if this is unwarranted.”

“A further deterioration in global manufacturing and lacklustre domestic inflation suggest that a cut is warranted soon.”