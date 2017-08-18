US consumer sentiment and Canadian CPI amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

US consumer sentiment and Canadian CPI amongst market movers today – Danske BankBy Sandeep Kanihama
Focus is on the US, where University of Michigan Consumer Confidence for August is due for release and will be the key economic release, points out the research team at Danske Bank.
Key Quotes
“In the wake of increasing tension and harder rhetoric between the US and North Korea recently, we expect the consumer confidence figure to be lower than the previous month's. Furthermore, Fed's Kaplan (voter, dovish) also speaks today.”
“The Canadian CPI figures for July will also be of interest, in light of the recent hawkish turn of the Bank of Canada and markets will focus on whether the BoC's projected rebound in inflation will actually materialise, despite falling inflation expectations.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.