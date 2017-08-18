US consumer sentiment and Canadian CPI amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

Focus is on the US, where University of Michigan Consumer Confidence for August is due for release and will be the key economic release, points out the research team at Danske Bank.

Key Quotes

“In the wake of increasing tension and harder rhetoric between the US and North Korea recently, we expect the consumer confidence figure to be lower than the previous month's. Furthermore, Fed's Kaplan (voter, dovish) also speaks today.”

“The Canadian CPI figures for July will also be of interest, in light of the recent hawkish turn of the Bank of Canada and markets will focus on whether the BoC's projected rebound in inflation will actually materialise, despite falling inflation expectations.”