US: Construction spending during Aug 2017 was estimated at an annual rate of $1,218.3 bln

US: Construction spending during Aug 2017 was estimated at an annual rate of $1,218.3 blnBy Eren Sengezer
"Construction spending during August 2017 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,218.3 billion, 0.5% above the revised July estimate of $1,212.3 billion," the U.S. Census Bureau announced on Monday.
Key highlights:
- The August figure is 2.5 percent above the August 2016 estimate of $1,189.1 billion.
- Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $954.8 billion, 0.4 percent above the revised July estimate of $950.5 billion.
- Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $520.9 billion in August, 0.4 percent above the revised July estimate of $518.6 billion.
