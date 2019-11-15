US Commerce Sec. Ross: Very high probability US will reach deal with China

In an interview with Fox Business Network on Friday, United States Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that there was a very high probability that the US will reach a trade deal with China.
"We're much farther along with details of the trade deal with China, there are many active calls," Ross added. "There will be another trade call with China on Friday."
Ross also noted that President Trump has not yet indicated any changes to the December 15 tariff hike on Chinese imports thus far but acknowledged there is still plenty of time.
The 10-year US Treasury bond yield edged higher on these comments and was last up 1.3% on a daily basis.
