US-China trade talks are progressing smoothly and will move forward as planned – Global Times

The Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, in his latest tweet, sounded optimistic on the prospects of a trade deal.

Hu tweeted out: “Based on what I know, Chile canceling APEC summit will not affect arrangements of the China-US trade talks. The talks are progressing smoothly and will move forward as planned.”

This comes after the Chinese Commerce Ministry said that the lead China and US trade negotiators will hold a telephone call on Friday. Meanwhile, the risk tones remain mixed amid positive Asian equities following the Fed rate cut.