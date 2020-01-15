US-China phase-one deal signing ceremony at White House – live stream

US President Trump will be participating in the signing ceremony of the phase-one of the US-China trade deal at the White House. The event is scheduled to start at 1630 GMT.

Earlier in the day, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the deal was "pro-growth" for both the United States and China and explained that the agreement will include additional purchases of $40 billion in services.

Ahead of the event, "after the signing of the phase-one deal, China and the US will work together to follow through on the deal and obtain tangible results," China’s Vice Premier Liu He told Xinhua news agency. "Phase-one deal will help maintain world peace, stability and prosperity."