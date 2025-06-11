US, China officials agree on plan to ease trade tensions - Bloomberg

The United States (US) and China agreed to a preliminary deal on how to implement the consensus the two sides reached in Geneva, per Bloomberg.
US negotiators said early Wednesday that they “absolutely expect” that issues around shipments of rare earth minerals and magnets will be resolved with the framework implementation, even though the full details of their deal weren’t immediately available.
Market reaction
At the time of press, the US Dollar Index was down 0.06% on the day at 99.0.
US-China Trade War FAQs
Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living.
An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies.
The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has sparked a fresh wave of tensions between the two countries. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he returned to office, which he did on January 20, 2025. With Trump back, the US-China trade war is meant to resume where it was left, with tit-for-tat policies affecting the global economic landscape amid disruptions in global supply chains, resulting in a reduction in spending, particularly investment, and directly feeding into the Consumer Price Index inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sits near YTD peak amid trade optimism; US CPI in focus
AUD/USD trades near the YTD peak amid positive results from US-China trade talks, which remain supportive of a positive risk tone and underpin the China-proxy Aussie. Moreover, the recent USD range-bound price action, near its lowest level since April 22, acts as a tailwind for the currency pair.
USD/JPY consolidates below 145.00; looks to US CPI for fresh impetus
USD/JPY ticks higher during the Asian session as a positive outcome from China trade talks underpins the safe-haven JPY. However, the lack of USD buying interest keeps the pair below the 145.00 mark, and a two-week high touched on Tuesday.
Gold price extends the range play amid mixed cues, ahead of US CPI
Gold price attracted some buyers on Wednesday, though the uptick lacks bullish conviction. The optimism led by US-China trade talks boosts investors' confidence and acts as a headwind for the XAU/USD. Geopolitical risk, Fed rate cut bets, and subdued USD demand lend support to the yellow metal.
SOL jumps as SEC asks issuers to resubmit Solana ETF S-1 filings: Blockworks
Solana rose 3% on Tuesday following reports that the Securities & Exchange Commission asked firms to resubmit their Solana exchange-traded funds S-1 filings within the upcoming week, according to Blockworks.
US-China trade talks plus economic resilience: A market that looks through the chaos
As US-China trade talks in London extend into a second day, investors are looking for direction amid a swirl of competing headlines—continued tariff threats, the Trump-Musk breakup, and civil unrest in LA. Risks are broadening across multiple fronts, but markets are holding firm.