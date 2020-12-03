US: Challenger Job Cuts decline to 64,797 in November from 80,666

Challenger Job Cuts in the US declined sharply in November.

US Dollar Index continues to push lower below 91.00 after the report.

Planned job cuts in the US-based employers declined by 19.7% to 64,797 80,666 in November from 80,666 in October, Challenger Gray & Christmas announced in its latest Job Cut Report on Thursday.,

Commenting on the data, “news of a coming vaccine and clarity surrounding election results have sent markets soaring and given companies some stability as we end the year,” said Andrew Challenger, Senior Vice President of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index extended its slide and touched its lowest level in more than two years at 90.77.