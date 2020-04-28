US: CB Consumer Confidence Index drops to 86.9 in April from 118.8

- Consumer Confidence in the US deteriorates sharply in April.
- US Dollar Index rebounds modestly as sentiment turns sour on disappointing data.
The Consumer Confidence Index slumped to 86.9 in April from 118.8 in March (revised from 120), The Conference Board's (CB) monthly data showed on Tuesday.
Further details of the publication revealed that the Present Situation Index plunged to 76.4 from 166.7, Expectations Index rose to 93.8 from 86.8 and Jobs Hard-to-Get Index increased to 33.6 from 13.8. Finally, the 1-Year Consumer Inflation Rate Expectations edged higher to 5.3% from 4.5%.
Commenting on the data, “The 90-point drop in the Present Situation Index, the largest on record, reflects the sharp contraction in economic activity and surge in unemployment claims brought about by the COVID-19 crisis," said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board.
Market reaction
The disappointing reading seems to be weighing on the market sentiment. As of writing, the US Dollar Index, which touched a daily low of 99.45, was down 0.35% on the day at 99.70. Moreover, Wall Street's main indexes pulled away from session highs and the Nasdaq Composite dropped into the negative territory.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls of the highs as the dollar strikes back
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0850, down from nearly reaching 1.09 as the US dollar is staging a comeback and markets marginally cool down. US Conference Board Consumer Confidence tumbled to 86.6, within expectations.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2450 as Johnson contemplates the next steps
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450, holding onto only some of its gains. PM Johnson is contemplating the next steps in the battle against coronavirus amid improving statistics. US Consumer Confidence is due out later on.
Old town road to the crypto moon
The crypto market is at a crossroads that will determine the path to new historic highs. Ambiguity at a technical level is absolute and the market does not have much time to choose the way forward. Sentiment indicators remain at high-fear levels.
Gold: Bears challenge $1690 horizontal support
Gold failed to capitalize on its intraday recovery move, instead met with some fresh supply near a resistance marked by 100-hour EMA and refreshed daily lows during the early NA session.
WTI: Bulls continue to guard $10 mark, still down 15% ahead of API
WTI (June futures on Nymex) has come under fresh selling pressure in the European session, as the bears now look to test the contract low of $6.55 on a break below the $10 psychological level.