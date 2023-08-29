US: CB Consumer Confidence Index declines to 106.1 in August

- CB Consumer Confidence Index in the US retreat more than expected in August.
- US Dollar Index declines below 104.00 after US data.
Consumer sentiment in the US deteriorated in August, with the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index falling to 106.1 from 114.0 (revised from 117.0) in July.
Market reaction
Alongside the CB Consumer Confidence data, the JOLTS Job Openings report was released. The US Dollar Index lost ground falling toward daily lows under 104.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0850 after US data
EUR/USD gained traction and climbed to fresh daily highs near 1.0850 in the American session on Tuesday. The data from the US showed that job openings declined sharply in July, causing the US Dollar to weaken and helping the pair stretch higher.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2600 on renewed USD weakness
Following a bearish action in the European session, GBP/USD reversed its direction and turned positive on the day above 1.2600. A bigger-than-forecast decline in job openings in July triggered a US Dollar selloff and provided a boost to the pair.
Gold advances to multi-week highs above $1,930
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and climbed above $1,930 for the first time in three weeks on Tuesday. Following the lower-than-expected Job Openings reading for July, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield dropped below 4.2% and helped XAU/USD push higher.
XRP price winds along near $0.52 as Ripple prepares for SEC appeal on Judge Torres ruling
XRP price tried to recover after breaking past the $0.50 hurdle. The two key catalysts likely influencing the altcoin’s price: The SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit and upcoming appeal-related developments, as well as XRP’s historic trend of negative monthly returns in September.
NIO stock price dips 7% on Q2 consensus miss
Nio (NIO) stock fell further in the late premarket on Tuesday following poor results in its second quarter, which ended on June 30. NIO stock is down 7% at $10.24.