US BLS recalls staff from furlough to complete the September CPI report – NY Times

Citing a Trump administration official, the New York Times reported on Friday that the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is calling back a limited number of staff from furlough to complete the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, despite the ongoing government shutdown.

“The decision reflects the importance of September inflation data in determining the annual Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), which is calculated using third-quarter CPI figures. A prolonged delay would risk postponing the COLA announcement that affects millions of retirees,” the NY Times reported.

However, the inflation data is unlikely to be released on October 15, as originally scheduled.

The CPI data hold the key to providing critical input ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy meeting later this month, October 28-29.