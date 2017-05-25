US based stock funds lose $10.1 billion - Reuters Lipper

Reuters Lipper data released overnight showed investors pulled $10.1 billion from US-based stock funds during the week ended May 24.

This is the fourth straight weekly outflow and the second largest of the year.

The sustained outflows could be an advance warning that the 8-year long Bull Run in the US stocks is closer to the end.

The Lipper data also showed the European stock funds pulled in $587 million in their 13th straight week of inflows.