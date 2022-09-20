According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's GDPNow model, the US economy is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 0.3% in the third quarter, down from 0.5% in the previous estimate.
"After this morning's housing starts report from the US Census Bureau, the nowcast of third-quarter residential investment growth decreased from -20.8% to -24.5%," Atlanta Fed explained in its publication.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen rising 0.35% on the day at around 110.00.
