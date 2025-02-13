US annual PPI inflation rises to 3.5% in January vs. 3.2% expected

- Producer inflation in the US rose at a stronger pace than expected in January.
- US Dollar Index stays below 108.00 following the PPI data.
The Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand in the US rose 3.5% on a yearly basis in January, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Thursday. This reading followed the 3.3% increase recorded in December and came in above the market expectation of 3.2%.
The annual core PPI rose 3.6% in the same period, surpassing analysts' estimate of 3.3%. On a monthly basis, the PPI and the core PPI rose 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction and was last seen losing 0.2% on the day at 107.75.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0400 after US data
EUR/USD struggles to gain traction and trades near 1.0400 in the American session on Thursday. The US Dollar benefits from upbeat data and the cautious mood on US President Donald Trump's hint at the announcement of reciprocal tariffs, limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2500 as USD recovers
GBP/USD loses its bullish momentum and trades below 1.2500 after posting strong gains on upbeat UK data earlier in the day. US President Donald Trump noted that reciprocal tariffs could be announced later in the day, supporting the USD and causing the pair to edge lower.
Gold clings to modest daily gains above $2,900
Gold struggles to gather bullish momentum and clings to small gains above $2,900 on Thursday. The cautious mood in anticipation of new tariff announcements by US President Donald Trump helps XAU/USD hold its ground in the second half of the day.
Bitcoin retail traders remain fearful, here’s why BTC could test all-time high
Bitcoin retail traders and small wallet holders reduce their holdings amidst fear of a steeper correction in the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. BTC price consolidates below the $100,000 level on Thursday, erasing less than 2% of its value on the day.
Tariffs likely to impart a modest stagflationary hit to the economy this year
The economic policies of the Trump administration are starting to take shape. President Trump has already announced the imposition of tariffs on some of America's trading partners, and we assume there will be more levies, which will be matched by foreign retaliation, in the coming quarters.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.