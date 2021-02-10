US: Annual Core CPI edges lower to 1.4% in January vs. 1.5% expected

Annual core inflation in US softened modestly in January.

US Dollar Index retreats to 90.30 area after the data.

Inflation in the US, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), declined to 0.3% on a monthly basis in January, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Wednesday. On a yearly basis, the CPI stayed unchanged at 1.4%.

Further details of the report revealed that the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, edged lower to 1.4% in January from 1.6% in December and came in lower than the market expectation of 1.5%.

Market reaction

With the initial reaction, the US Dollar Index pushed ower and was last seen losing 0.15% on the day at 90.30.