US: ADP Employment Change comes in at +278K in May vs. 170K expected

- Employment in US private sector rose more than expected in May.
- US Dollar Index stays in daily range above 104.00 after the data.
The data published by Automatic Data Processing (ADP) showed on Thursday that private sector employment in the US rose by 278,000 in May. This reading surpassed the market expectation of 170,000 by a wide margin. The 296,000 increase recorded in April got revised lower to 291,000.
Regarding wage developments, "last month brought a broad-based slowdown in pay increases. Job changers saw a gain of 12.1%, down a full percentage point from April," the ADP noted. "For job stayers, the increase was 6.5 percent in May, down from 6.7%."
Commenting on the report's findings, “this is the second month we've seen a full percentage point decline in pay growth for job changers,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “Pay growth is slowing substantially, and wage-driven inflation may be less of a concern for the economy despite robust hiring.”
Market reaction
With the initial reaction, the US Dollar Index edged slightly higher and was last seen trading flat on the day near 104.20.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to fresh daily highs above 1.0700
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed to a fresh daily high above 1.0720 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Despite the upbeat ADP employment data, the downward revision to Unit Labor Costs for the first quarter triggered a fresh leg of USD selloff, boosting the pair.
GBP/USD tests 1.2500 as USD continues to weaken
GBP/USD has extended its daily rebound toward 1.2500 in the American session. The US Dollar continues to weaken against its rivals as soft wage inflation data feed into expectations for a pause in Federal Reserve rate hikes at the upcoming policy meeting.
Gold climbs above $1,970 as US yields extend slide
Gold price climbed above $1,970 in the American session on Thursday. Following weak wage inflation data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 3.6%, fuelling XAU/USD's daily rally.
XRP unlocks tokens worth $500 million as SEC vs. Ripple verdict looms
Ripple, the cross-border payment remittance giant, has unlocked a total of 1 billion XRP tokens from escrow on Thursday. This unlock is a part of the scheduled monthly distribution strategy of the XRP token.
LCID sheds 13% with $3 billion share sale
Lucid Group (LCID), the maker of the Lucid Air luxury electric sedan, surprised shareholders late Wednesday when it announced that it would raise $3 billion in new common stock.