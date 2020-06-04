US: 1.87 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week

- Initial Jobless Claims in US came in at 1.87 million in week ending May 30.
- US Dollar Index stays flat on the day near 97.30 after the data.
There were 1,877,000 Initial Claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending May 30th, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday.
This reading came in slightly worse than the market expectation of 1.8 million.
Additional takeaways
"The 4-week moving average was 2,284,000, a decrease of 324,750 from the previous week's revised average."
"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 14.8% for the week ending May 23, an increase of 0.5 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate."
"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending May 23 was 21,487,000, an increase of 649,000 from the previous week's revised level."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index largely ignored this reading and was last seen flat on the day at 97.30.
