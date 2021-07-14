US: 10-year nominal Treasury rates to rebound toward 1.75% in Q3 – Morgan Stanley

“Investors should watch for 10-year nominal Treasury rates to rebound toward 1.75% in this third quarter. Rather than chase tech stocks higher, we urge investors to focus on stock-picking, emphasizing earning fundamentals and free cash flow. The financial sector, in particular, stands out as a quality and value-oriented hedge against rising rates.”

“Recent investor behavior in response to falling yields could pose risks. Perhaps misinterpreting the temporary drivers of low rates, investors have recently pumped up valuations of secular growth stocks, especially in technology sectors that account for a growing percentage of major indexes like the S&P 500.”

Rising yields and a steepening curve – the closely watched gap between short- and long-term rates – generally reflect optimism about growth, while falling yields and a flattening curve typically foreshadow a slowdown ahead. Treasury yields have fallen recently, but investors concerned about slowing economic growth may be overlooking other key factors at play in government bond markets, according to Lisa Shalett, Chief Investment Officer, Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley reports.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.