United States 6-Month Bill Auction climbed from previous 0.645% to 0.67%
By
FXStreet Team
United States 3-Month Bill Auction dipped from previous 0.54% to 0.535%
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 16:36 GMT
United States 6-Month Bill Auction climbed from previous 0.645% to 0.67%
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 16:36 GMT
AUD/USD: Iron ore, changed dynamics? - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 16:34 GMT
GBP/USD: catching a bid on US data miss despite neutral BoE Carney
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 16:19 GMT
USD/CHF up 0.71% on the day; dollar bulls back in the game above 1.0044
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 16:00 GMT
Australia CB Leading Indicator declined to -0.1% in December from previous 0.5%
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 15:51 GMT
EUR/USD finds support above 1.0520, recovery limited
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 15:50 GMT
USD/CAD seen at 1.28 in 12-month – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 15:39 GMT
USD/CAD outlooks stays bullish short term – Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 15:32 GMT
Here is the chart nearly everyone is discussing - BBH
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 15:23 GMT
US stocks hit new record-highs on strong earnings and rising oil prices
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 14:59 GMT
USD/JPY likely to move between 112.30 and 114.50 – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 14:55 GMT
Fed needs to monitor inflation 'very carefully' - FOMC's N.Kashkari
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 14:54 GMT
United States Markit Manufacturing PMI came in at 54.3 below forecasts (55.3) in February
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 14:46 GMT
United States Markit PMI Composite: 54.3 (February) vs previous 55.8
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 14:46 GMT
United States Markit Services PMI registered at 53.9, below expectations (55.8) in February
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 14:46 GMT
USD/CAD inter-markets: extra gains hinge on Fed
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 14:43 GMT
EUR/JPY 'against the ropes' near 100-DMA; When would the debt music stop Greece?
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 14:30 GMT
Dodd-Frank has not solved 'to-big-to-fail' issue - FOMC's N.Kashkari
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 14:27 GMT
NZD/USD remains well-offered near multi-week lows after GDT price index
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 14:18 GMT
