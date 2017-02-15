Skip to main content
United Kingdom CB Leading Economic Index unchanged at 0% in January
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
United Kingdom CB Leading Economic Index unchanged at 0% in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 14:34 GMT
USD/JPY positive above 113.20 – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 14:33 GMT
United States Capacity Utilization came in at 75.3% below forecasts (75.6%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 14:16 GMT
United States Industrial Production (MoM) came in at -0.3% below forecasts (0.1%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 14:16 GMT
AUDUSD capped below 0.7680; roaring US data accelerates dollar recovery
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 14:12 GMT
Live speech – Janet Yellen’s testimony before the House Financial Services Committee
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 14:10 GMT
GBP/USD breaks below 1.2400 handle after US macro releases
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 14:03 GMT
EUR/USD drops further post-US data, near 1.0530
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 13:43 GMT
USD/JPY gains further traction after upbeat US economic data
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 13:38 GMT
United States Retail Sales (MoM) registered at 0.4% above expectations (0.1%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 13:31 GMT
United States Consumer Price Index Ex Food & Energy (YoY) above forecasts (2.1%) in January: Actual (2.3%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 13:31 GMT
United States NY Empire State Manufacturing Index registered at 18.7 above expectations (7) in February
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 13:31 GMT
United States Consumer Price Index (YoY) came in at 2.5%, above expectations (2.4%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 13:31 GMT
Canada Manufacturing Shipments (MoM) came in at 2.3%, above expectations (0.1%) in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 13:31 GMT
United States Consumer Price Index n.s.a (MoM) came in at 242.84, above expectations (242.45) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 13:31 GMT
United States Consumer Price Index (MoM) registered at 0.6% above expectations (0.3%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 13:31 GMT
United States Retail Sales ex Autos (MoM) came in at 0.8%, above expectations (0.4%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 13:31 GMT
United States Consumer Price Index Core s.a rose from previous 249.93 to 250.78 in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 13:31 GMT
United States Consumer Price Index Ex Food & Energy (MoM) registered at 0.3% above expectations (0.2%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 13:31 GMT
United States Retail Sales control group climbed from previous 0.2% to 0.4% in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 13:31 GMT
