Unchanged: China sets 5-year loan prime rate at 4.65% vs 4.65% a month earlier

The PBoC Interest Rate Decision is announced by the People´s Bank of China has left rates on hold.

China sets 1-year loan prime rate at 3.85% vs 3.85% a month earlier.

China sets 5-year loan prime rate at 4.65% vs 4.65% a month earlier.

China keeps 1-year loan prime rate, 5-year loan prime rate unchanged.

The PBoC Interest Rate Decision is announced by the People´s Bank of China. If the PBoC is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the CNY. Likewise, if the PBoC has a dovish view on the Chinese economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is negative, or bearish.